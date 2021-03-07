Former Clemson DB released by Vikings
Minnesota Vikings announced recently that they have released 27-year-old cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

The cost-saving move will save $920K in cap space for the Vikings.

In 2020, he appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.

'Tank' missed the entire 2019 season with an ACL injury.

In 2018, he appeared in six games, registering five tackles. As a rookie in 2017, he started in 11 games registering 31 tackles, and seven passes defended.

He was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.

At Clemson, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior, tallying 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

