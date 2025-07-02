|
Former Clemson standout PJ Hall set to compete with new team in NBA summer league
PJ Hall will be playing for a close-to-home team in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 10-20.
The Upstate native and former Clemson standout was announced on the Charlotte Hornets' roster for the upcoming action. Hall was recently released by the Denver Nuggets after one season on a two-way contract there. He played in 19 games for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points per game while totaling 3.5 minutes in those contests. He spent most of his time in the second-tier G-League, averaging 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Nuggets' G-League affiliate. Hall set the Clemson men's basketball record for points in a season (659) as a senior in a first-team All-ACC campaign where he averaged 18.3 points per game, tying a program record with 36 games played and 36 games started. The Hornets open Summer League practice on Monday, July 7 in Las Vegas. Hornets NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) LOCATION TV Friday, July 11 at Utah Jazz 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN Saturday, July 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN Monday, July 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV/FDSN Thursday, July 17 vs. San Antonio Spurs 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN
The Upstate native and former Clemson standout was announced on the Charlotte Hornets' roster for the upcoming action.
Hall was recently released by the Denver Nuggets after one season on a two-way contract there.
He played in 19 games for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points per game while totaling 3.5 minutes in those contests. He spent most of his time in the second-tier G-League, averaging 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Nuggets' G-League affiliate.
Hall set the Clemson men's basketball record for points in a season (659) as a senior in a first-team All-ACC campaign where he averaged 18.3 points per game, tying a program record with 36 games played and 36 games started.
The Hornets open Summer League practice on Monday, July 7 in Las Vegas.
Hornets NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) LOCATION TV
Friday, July 11 at Utah Jazz 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN
Saturday, July 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN
Monday, July 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV/FDSN
Thursday, July 17 vs. San Antonio Spurs 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!