The Upstate native and former Clemson standout was announced on the Charlotte Hornets' roster for the upcoming action.

Hall was recently released by the Denver Nuggets after one season on a two-way contract there.

He played in 19 games for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points per game while totaling 3.5 minutes in those contests. He spent most of his time in the second-tier G-League, averaging 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Nuggets' G-League affiliate.

Hall set the Clemson men's basketball record for points in a season (659) as a senior in a first-team All-ACC campaign where he averaged 18.3 points per game, tying a program record with 36 games played and 36 games started.

The Hornets open Summer League practice on Monday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

Hornets NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) LOCATION TV

Friday, July 11 at Utah Jazz 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN

Saturday, July 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN

Monday, July 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks 6:30 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV/FDSN

Thursday, July 17 vs. San Antonio Spurs 7 P.M. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN/FDSN