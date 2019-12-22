FOX's Joel Klatt, Urban Meyer make Clemson-Ohio State picks

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Two of Fox Sports 1's three college football analysts took Ohio State in their Fiesta Bowl predictions on Saturday. The names are quite familiar to Tiger fans, in Joel Klatt and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart picked a Clemson-LSU final in New Orleans. Meyer says he's watched film with the Buckeyes' coaches. “I think Ohio State has the most talented roster," Meyer said. "This will be the fastest, most athletic team they’ve faced all year. I’ve actually watched film with some of the (Ohio State) coaches. They’re (Clemson) very impressive, especially the offensive skill of Clemson. I think this will be a very good game. I pick Ohio State and I’m going LSU, I think LSU is just too much for Oklahoma, especially with the suspensions.” Klatt says Ohio State QB Justin Fields and his running ability will "shock Clemson." Leinart credits Clemson's experience at this point.

"Clemson, they’re kind of a sleeping giant," Leinart said. "They’ve been there before, they got a quarterback who won a national championship. I’m taking experience in that game."

Watch more below: