ESPN projects Clemson as team of the future in power rankings

They ranked Clemson No. 1 last year ($) in their three-year look-ahead for college football and did so again in this year's version ($).

The top trio is Clemson then Ohio State and Alabama.

ESPN ranks the Tigers as No. 1 in the QB spot and offensively overall over the next three years and the Clemson defense ranked No. 2 over the period.

"Clemson has supplanted Alabama as the dominant team of the CFP era and leads off these projections for the second consecutive year," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "Both Alabama and Ohio State are in the conversation, but Clemson's ability to produce elite-level quarterbacks, reload on defense and dominate in recruiting is virtually unparalleled. The addition of D.J. Uiagalelei as Trevor Lawrence's likely successor solidifies the quarterback position. Skill-position depth on offense is never an issue, and the line isn't a liability."

