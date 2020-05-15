ESPN projects Clemson as team of the future in power rankings
by - Friday, May 15, 2020 11:44 AM
ESPN projects Clemson as team of the future in power rankings

ESPN peered into its crystal ball and Clemson is their team of the future, once again.

They ranked Clemson No. 1 last year ($) in their three-year look-ahead for college football and did so again in this year's version ($).

The top trio is Clemson then Ohio State and Alabama.

ESPN ranks the Tigers as No. 1 in the QB spot and offensively overall over the next three years and the Clemson defense ranked No. 2 over the period.

"Clemson has supplanted Alabama as the dominant team of the CFP era and leads off these projections for the second consecutive year," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "Both Alabama and Ohio State are in the conversation, but Clemson's ability to produce elite-level quarterbacks, reload on defense and dominate in recruiting is virtually unparalleled. The addition of D.J. Uiagalelei as Trevor Lawrence's likely successor solidifies the quarterback position. Skill-position depth on offense is never an issue, and the line isn't a liability."

More on the rankings:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
Former Clemson center transfers to UAB
Former Clemson center transfers to UAB
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #44 'Fike Field House in 1929'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #44 'Fike Field House in 1929'
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week