Tigers say "pressure is a privilege" going into Super Regional with Texas

John Rittman has spent the week pinching himself, believing at some point, he'll wake up from a surreal dream. Clemson is gearing up for its third super regional appearance in five years, facing the Texas Longhorns on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN2. Rittman addressed the media one final time before the Tigers hit the diamond to attempt to win their first super regional in this program's early history. Here's what we learned. On the appreciation of the moment Rittman's dream has continued, and he hopes he won't wake up anytime soon. His team will begin a clash for the right to reach the College World Series, which would be a first in this program's history. As his opening statement continued, his appreciation for what this team has accomplished grew by the word. In Rittman's eyes, his team has a shot at another championship, and he's ready to help lead the way. "We've only been in existence for six years," Rittman said. "The first year was Covid in 2020, so we've only played five full seasons of softball. So, to be in five straight regionals and win three of those to advance to super regionals in five years is pretty remarkable. So I have to pinch myself every now and then to make sure this is real. But I love our team. This has been a fun year to coach. This team has been awesome both on and off the field. I think the experiences that we've had this year are going to stay with us for a lifetime, but it's a great opportunity for us to get to our ultimate goal, and that's to win another championship, and it's certainly going to be against a very tough Texas team on the road. So we're going to have to earn everything we get here. But again, excited for this opportunity. I love our team. I love the way we're playing right now and looking forward to this weekend. On Rittman's impression of Texas For the Tigers to reach Oklahoma City, they must beat a "complete team." The Longhorns enter this series with a 49-10 record, blowing past their regional with ease to secure a super regional host. Rittman praised Texas for having the makeup of a team that doesn't present any flaws, which only magnifies the challenge ahead. "Well, I mean, they're a complete team. I mean, pitching staff, offense, defense, there's a reason they've been to the championship series and College World Series, and there's a reason that they're playing this weekend. They're a complete team and it is going to be a big challenge, but they have speed, they have power, they hit for average. So, they are a really good team. And like I said, well-coached, there's a reason why they're here." On Clemson's success away from home Clemson has been no stranger to success away from McWhorter. The Tigers have recorded significant victories on the road this season, which include wins over Tennessee, Florida State, and Stanford. For Rittman, this opportunity in Texas is no different, and he believes the lights won't be too bright for this experienced group. "The biggest thing is that they've been able to play their game, and they've an experienced and very talented team," Rittman said. "And so we look at things as opportunities, and this is another opportunity to do something that people may not expect you to do. Win a tough ranked series on the road. Beat the number one team at the time, Tennessee, on the road. And I think our team just loves to play the game, and they love the challenges that lie ahead of them, and they have a lot of experience. Some of our players have been in big games, and no game is too big for them. They've proven that this year." On embracing the pressure of the postseason It is easy for Rittman to have confidence in his group when they consistently exude it. For Aby Vieira, she feels that this team has a strong mix of veterans and youth, boasting talent across the board. They know the task ahead of them looms large, but they see that pressure as a privilege, and the path to the Women's College World Series begins with embracing that pressure and playing with freedom on the diamond. "We have seniors and upperclassmen with good experience and post-season experience, and we have freshmen who bring energy, excitement, and newness to the team," Vieira said. "So we just lean on each other for support. I think the big thing is that pressure is a privilege. Being able to get to this point, there are only 16 teams left, so let's make the most out of it. Play with freedom and have fun with it." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!