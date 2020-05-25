|
ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season
|Monday, May 25, 2020 2:35 PM-
College football's scheduled start is under 100 days away and ESPN commemorated that milestone by going back to the top-10 plays of the 2019 season.
Trevor Lawrence's game-changing 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl made the cut at No. 9 overall. Lawrence cut the Buckeyes lead to 16-14 just before halftime and the Tigers would take their first lead midway through the third quarter on a Travis Etienne 53-yard TD reception. Another TD pass to from Lawrence to Etienne was the gamewinner with 1:49 to go. Check out the top plays below:
