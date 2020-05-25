ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season
by - Monday, May 25, 2020 2:35 PM
ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season

College football's scheduled start is under 100 days away and ESPN commemorated that milestone by going back to the top-10 plays of the 2019 season.

Trevor Lawrence's game-changing 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl made the cut at No. 9 overall.

Lawrence cut the Buckeyes lead to 16-14 just before halftime and the Tigers would take their first lead midway through the third quarter on a Travis Etienne 53-yard TD reception. Another TD pass to from Lawrence to Etienne was the gamewinner with 1:49 to go.

Check out the top plays below:

More Fiesta Bowl action:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season
ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #54 'Puddle diving'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #54 'Puddle diving'
Former Clemson forward signs with Maccabi Haifa
Former Clemson forward signs with Maccabi Haifa
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week