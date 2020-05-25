ESPN names Trevor Lawrence TD top-10 play of 2019 season

Trevor Lawrence's game-changing 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl made the cut at No. 9 overall.

Lawrence cut the Buckeyes lead to 16-14 just before halftime and the Tigers would take their first lead midway through the third quarter on a Travis Etienne 53-yard TD reception. Another TD pass to from Lawrence to Etienne was the gamewinner with 1:49 to go.

Check out the top plays below: