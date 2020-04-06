Deshaun Watson tops Clemson March Madness bracket

Sixty-four Clemson competitors, plus a number of honorable mentions, spanning nine decades of action made the cut for the fun competition seeking to recognize standout efforts as a college athlete.

Watson came out on top in the final over the weekend versus two-sport All-American and three-sport letterman Banks McFadden, who played from 1936-39, garnering just over two-thirds of the vote over the four platforms.

The Gainesville, Georgia native was a two-time winner of the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards and also earned national honors with the Chic Harley Award (national player of year) and the Archie Griffin Award (national MVP).

He ranks first in Clemson history in career completion percentage (.674), passing efficiency (157.5) and total offense per game (318.3 YPG).

Watson is tied for first with Rodney Williams and Tajh Boyd in Clemson history with 32 wins as a starter.