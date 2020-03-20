Clemson opens as big Vegas favorites in 2020 football games except at Notre Dame

by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, March 20, 2020 4:24 PM
Clemson has played well against the Irish
Clemson has played well against the Irish

It's always fun to look ahead in sports.

Fanduel Sportsbook has released very early odds on several of the big college football games upcoming in the 2020 regular season.

In no surprise, Clemson was projected as a big favorite listed as double-digit winners in six out of the seven matchups listed on their site, including blowouts against Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Syracuse, and rival South Carolina.

Florida State is projected to give them a little challenge as a 17 point underdog and Notre Dame is only a touchdown underdog at home against the Tigers.

Check out all of Clemson's odds below:

Week 1: Clemson (-21) vs. GT

Week 2: Clemson (-23.5) vs. Louisville

Week 4: Clemson (-25.5) vs. Virginia

Week 6: Clemson (-17) vs. Florida State

Week 8: Clemson (-31) vs. Syracuse

Week 10: Clemson (-7) vs. Notre Dame

Week 13: Clemson (-23.5) vs. South Carolina

