Clemson jumps UNC in NET ranking ahead of game in Chapel Hill
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Neither Clemson nor North Carolina is having the kind of start it would like, each hovering around .500.
With some dubious history on the line once again, the Tigers are having an ever-so-slightly better campaign. In the latest NCAA NET rankings, Brad Brownell's Tigers were ranked 102nd -- one spot ahead of UNC (103) before the Tar Heels host Clemson on Saturday (4 p.m./RSN). UNC is coming off of a 96-83 home loss to Georgia Tech and have also suffered home defeats to Ohio State (74-49) and Wofford (68-64) this season. Clemson returned to .500 with a 81-70 home win over NC State on Saturday, moving to 1-3 in ACC action. The Tigers are still winless all-time at UNC going into a 60th edition of the matchup in Chapel Hill. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives UNC a 70.1 percent projection.
Duke paces the ACC in the NET rankings (2), followed by Louisville (17), Florida State (18) and NC State (46).