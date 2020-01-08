Clemson jumps UNC in NET ranking ahead of game in Chapel Hill

With some dubious history on the line once again, the Tigers are having an ever-so-slightly better campaign.

In the latest NCAA NET rankings, Brad Brownell's Tigers were ranked 102nd -- one spot ahead of UNC (103) before the Tar Heels host Clemson on Saturday (4 p.m./RSN).

UNC is coming off of a 96-83 home loss to Georgia Tech and have also suffered home defeats to Ohio State (74-49) and Wofford (68-64) this season.

Clemson returned to .500 with a 81-70 home win over NC State on Saturday, moving to 1-3 in ACC action.

The Tigers are still winless all-time at UNC going into a 60th edition of the matchup in Chapel Hill.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives UNC a 70.1 percent projection.