Clemson begins preseason practice Friday

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - A new decade of Tiger baseball begins with Clemson’s first full-squad practice this weekend before they open their 123rd season against Liberty in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 14-16. The Tigers look to up their 11-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances, one of only five schools that can make that claim. Clemson is also one of only 13 schools to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons, all under Head Coach Monte Lee. “I’m very excited about the returning players on the mound in 2020,” said Lee. “The experience and leadership those players bring to our team will benefit us when we go deep into the season and play close games. “On the offensive side, we must replace three outstanding hitters, but we expect players who have been through the rigors of the ACC to step up and fill those roles. Many of those players had strong fall seasons, so I can’t wait to see them perform this spring. “I’m also looking forward to watching our newcomers perform. Our coaches have done a great job recruiting some of the best players in our area and around the country, and many of those players showed in the fall that they can play pivotal roles on the 2020 team.”

The 2020 schedule features 34 home games, 28 games against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams and three neutral-site games at minor league parks. Sixteen of the Tigers’ first 18 contests are at home, then 16 of the next 23 games are away from home before closing the regular season with 11 of the final 15 games at home. Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at BB&T Ballpark at Charlotte, N.C., the first time the tourney is held in the Queen City.