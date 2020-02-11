Clemson baseball announces opening weekend rotation

Tigers coach Monte Lee announced his weekend rotation on Tuesday. He will throw junior left-hander Sam Weatherly in the opener, who is 2-0 with a 4.71 ERA over 29 career appearances (five starts).

All-American sophomore right-hander Davis Sharpe gets the ball on Saturday (1 p.m. scheduled start) after being one of the rotation's stalwarts last year, going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 showings (14 starts).

Redshirt sophomore righty Spencer Strider will pitch on Sunday (1 p.m. scheduled start) in his comeback from an arm injury and missing the 2019 season. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 with a 5-2 record and a 4.76 ERA.

More baseball notes and interviews to come after media appearances on Tuesday afternoon.