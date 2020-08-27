Clemson atop CFB power rating, nearly TD favorite on the field

TigerNet Staff by

The Action Network recently released its power ratings for the 2020 season and Clemson is at least a 6.5-point favorite on a neutral field against the reduced group of teams left.

Clemson is atop their 2020 betting power ratings (99.5), ahead of Georgia (93), Alabama (92.5), Florida (92) and Texas A&M (92). The margin in the ratings determines how many projected points a team is better than another on a neutral site, and with reduced or no home crowds in some spots, game sites may be more neutral than ever this season.

Within the ACC, the next-best team is No. 11 Virginia Tech (87) then No. 13 Notre Dame (84), No. 20 North Carolina (80), No. 22 Louisville (79.5) and No. 25 Pittsburgh and Virginia (76.5) out of the top-25.

Out of conference, Clemson is projected as a 56-point favorite on The Citadel on a neutral field.