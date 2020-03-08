Clemson announces COVID-19 update

At the time of this communication, we can confirm the following:

No confirmed cases in Clemson.

Six positive tests in South Carolina, four in Kershaw County, one in Charleston County and one in Spartanburg County.

No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state.

No planned changes to academic calendar, including spring break.

CURRENT STATUS

Persons Being Tested at Clemson University: 0

Confirmed Positives at Clemson University: 0

SUNDAY UPDATE

On Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it is investigating additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of this afternoon, four additional presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for COVID-19 was completed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. These are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases the agency announced on March 6. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to six.

More information from DHEC is – available here