Clemson-Wake Forest picked for ESPN’s College GameDay

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers will get a taste of the first new-look College GameDay show from ESPN on a college campus Sept. 12.

The show will broadcast from Truist Field in Winston-Salem for the season opener with Wake Forest, and like the game kicking off around 7:30 p.m. that night on ABC, it will not have fans in-person to hold up signs and boo Lee Corso and the gang.

It is the 14th time College GameDay has been on a college campus of a Clemson game.

The last on-campus edition for the Tigers was also Clemson’s ACC and season opener last year hosting Georgia Tech in a special Thursday edition.

Winston-Salem will be the 90th city to host the traveling college football pregame show.

Regarding the iconic signs involved with College GameDay, Wake Forest says: "Interested in seeing your homemade sign on College GameDay? Fans may drop off signs beginning Monday, Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at two locations in Winston-Salem, the Bridger Field House adjacent to Truist Field, or at the picnic shelter at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter. Fans who are unable to drop off a sign in person may mail their sign to Wake Forest Athletics at PO BOX 7426, Winston-Salem, NC 27109."

"All signs must be received by Noon on Friday in order to guarantee their placement for the show. Wake Forest maintains full discretion in choosing which signs will be approved for placement in the Demon Deaclone pit."