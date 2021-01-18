Clemson DE returning for 2021 season
by - 2021 Jan 18, Mon 17:53
Xavier Thomas is coming back as a Clemson Tiger, the school announced on Monday.

The Florence native, who still has two years available to play due to the NCAA waiver, will be back after a tough 2020 that saw him miss the early part of the season after offseason sickness and the latter part of the season due to protocol.

Thomas logged 119 snaps over seven games with 3.5 sacks (4 TFL) and 11 total tackles.

Thomas was a unanimous freshman All-American after tallying 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a reserve. He garnered third-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore with eight TFLs and two sacks and had first-round NFL draft projections for 2021 among media outlets before news that COVID-19 and strep throat had put him behind physically last year.

Clemson is already set to return its entire starting 11 from the 2020 season, with 2019 starters Thomas and Justin Foster slated to be back now at defensive end too.

