Almost 90 percent of FBS ADs support expanding Playoff

What's the next progression of the format adopted in the 2014 season? Seventy-two percent of college athletic directors say eight teams should make it.

Support in doubling the Playoff participants is universal among non-Power 5 conferences, who had strong support to have an automatic bid in the format for the highest-ranked member. In 2019, that team would have been 11-1 and American Athletic Conference champ Memphis.

The expanded first-round has a small majority of support overall (53) to host on campuses instead of neutral sites, which would likely tilt toward Power 5 teams in the top-4.