Almost 90 percent of FBS ADs support expanding Playoff
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020 1:49 PM- -
Most of college football's leadership is behind the expansion of the Playoff,
per a Stadium report Wednesday.
What's the next progression of the format adopted in the 2014 season? Seventy-two percent of college athletic directors say eight teams should make it. Support in doubling the Playoff participants is universal among non-Power 5 conferences, who had strong support to have an automatic bid in the format for the highest-ranked member. In 2019, that team would have been 11-1 and American Athletic Conference champ Memphis. The expanded first-round has a small majority of support overall (53) to host on campuses instead of neutral sites, which would likely tilt toward Power 5 teams in the top-4.
