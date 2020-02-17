ACC releases statement on one-time transfer rule

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The ACC released a statement Monday afternoon stating that it supports giving all athletes the ability to transfer one time without sitting out a year. Just five NCAA-sponsored sports require athletes to sit out for a year after transferring: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and hockey. “During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14), the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally.” The ACC joins the Big-10 conference in support of this new rule.