ACC releases statement on one-time transfer rule
by - Correspondent - Monday, February 17, 2020 3:50 PM
ACC would support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes.
ACC would support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes.

The ACC released a statement Monday afternoon stating that it supports giving all athletes the ability to transfer one time without sitting out a year. Just five NCAA-sponsored sports require athletes to sit out for a year after transferring: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and hockey.

“During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14), the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally.”

The ACC joins the Big-10 conference in support of this new rule.

