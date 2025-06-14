|
No. 1-ranked safety announces Clemson offer Chance Gilbert
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
The nation's top-ranked safety announced a Clemson offer on Saturday morning.
Sharpsburg, Georgia 2027 standout Chance Gilbert reported the news. "Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University!" Gilbert posted on X. He is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports and as high as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and No. 12 nationally. Gilbert visited Clemson this spring for practice. Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University! 🙏🏾#AGTG pic.twitter.com/PWS7IoHxwb Went to Clemson last Saturday for a visit and It was great! I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and looking at the campus. pic.twitter.com/g7rayj9aJh
Sharpsburg, Georgia 2027 standout Chance Gilbert reported the news.
"Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University!" Gilbert posted on X.
He is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports and as high as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and No. 12 nationally.
Gilbert visited Clemson this spring for practice.
Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University! 🙏🏾#AGTG pic.twitter.com/PWS7IoHxwb— Chance Gilbert (@ChanceGilbertCG) June 14, 2025
Went to Clemson last Saturday for a visit and It was great! I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and looking at the campus. pic.twitter.com/g7rayj9aJh— Chance Gilbert (@ChanceGilbertCG) April 3, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!