Sharpsburg, Georgia 2027 standout Chance Gilbert is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by multiple outlets.

No. 1-ranked safety announces Clemson offer Chance Gilbert
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
The nation's top-ranked safety announced a Clemson offer on Saturday morning.

Sharpsburg, Georgia 2027 standout Chance Gilbert reported the news.

"Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University!" Gilbert posted on X.

He is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports and as high as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and No. 12 nationally.

Gilbert visited Clemson this spring for practice.

