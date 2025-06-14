No. 1-ranked safety announces Clemson offer Chance Gilbert

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The nation's top-ranked safety announced a Clemson offer on Saturday morning. Sharpsburg, Georgia 2027 standout Chance Gilbert reported the news. "Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University!" Gilbert posted on X. He is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports and as high as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and No. 12 nationally. Gilbert visited Clemson this spring for practice. Blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University! 🙏🏾#AGTG pic.twitter.com/PWS7IoHxwb — Chance Gilbert (@ChanceGilbertCG) June 14, 2025 Went to Clemson last Saturday for a visit and It was great! I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and looking at the campus. pic.twitter.com/g7rayj9aJh — Chance Gilbert (@ChanceGilbertCG) April 3, 2025

