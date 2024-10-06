Tigers shut out BC on Senior Day

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers (5-5-2, 1-4-0 ACC) picked up their first conference win of the season against the Boston College Eagles (10-3-1, 2-2-1 ACC) at Historic Riggs Field on Sunday afternoon, 2-0. The Tigers celebrated seniors Mackenzie Duff, Ella Hauser, Renee Lyles, Ally Lynch, Sydney Minarik, Layne St. George and Emma Lerner with a celebration before the match. “I’m really happy for the team,” said head coach Eddie Radwanski. “We’ve had some struggles because of injuries, but when you put the work in, you want the reward to come and I’m happy the kids got it. They deserved a win and it’s good to get a win.” “We beat a very good team in Boston College. We did a lot of simple things and it was a good day for us.” The Tigers fought hard in the first half, maintaining possession and creating multiple scoring opportunities as Clemson tallied 10 shots by the end of the half. Mackenzie Duff’s senior day celebrations continued during the match, as she was able to break the 0-0 tie and put the Tigers on the board. At the 18 minute mark, Jenna Tobia serviced the ball off a corner-kick as she passed the ball to Kendall Bodak who slid the ball back to Tobia. Finding Duff in scoring position towards the top of the box, Tobia crossed the ball to Duff who capitalized on a header to get the ball past the Eagles keeper. Duff has netted three goals this season, each off a header. “I’m very happy for Mackenzie. She’s our leader in the back and it’s good to have that threat. I’m happy that she stepped up and got that goal on senior day. She really helped organize us in the back. She’s been a rockstar for us.” Kendall Bodak started the second half off strong for the Tigers finding the net off the assist from Jenna Tobia for the Tigers in the first minute of the second half. From there, it was Clemson’s defense that was able to keep Boston College off the board and give the Tigers the 2-0 victory. Nona Reason picked up five saves on the game, which puts her at 46 on the season. Up next, the Tigers will host Miami at Historic Riggs Field on Saturday, October 12. The match will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of women’s soccer and will serve as the alumni game. "She is an icon, she is a legend and she IS the moment"



