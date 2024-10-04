Tigers drop road match to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Clemson Tigers (4-5-2, 0-4-0 ACC) dropped their fourth ACC match of the season as the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3-2, 2-2-1 ACC) secured the 4-1 victory in Pittsburgh at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday. Sophomore Christian Brathwaite scored the lone goal for the Tigers, picking up her third of the season. The Tigers began to battle in the first half as the Panthers offense came out strong as they were able to find the back of the net nine minutes into the match. Clemson continued to fight as Pittsburgh’s defense did not allow the Tigers to get any shots on goal. At the 17 minute mark, the Panthers extended their lead to two as Deborah Abiodun was able to put one past the Tigers. Clemson improved in the second half as the Tigers tallied more shots and gave themselves better opportunities to score. Pittsburgh pushed their lead to 3-0 following a goal from Samiah Phiri at the 61st minute. Continuing to battle, the Tigers created momentum and created a perfect scoring opportunity as Brathwaite found the back of the net at the 82 minute mark. Sophomore Jenna Tobia serviced the ball to Brathwaite, who was up towards the top of the box. After moving past two Panthers defenders, Brathwaite knocked the ball off her right foot past the Pittsburgh keeper to score the lone goal for the Tigers. One minute after Brathwaite’s goal, the Panthers secured their fourth and final goal of the night courtesy of Sarah Schupansky to seal the 4-1 victory for Pittsburgh. Goalkeeper Nona Reason picked up six saves increasing her total to 41 saves on the season. Up next, the Tigers will host Boston College on Sunday, October 6 at Historic Riggs Field for Senior Day. The team will be honoring Mackenzie Duff, Layne St. George, Emma Lerner, Renee Lyles, Ally Lynch, Ella Hauser and Sydney Minarik. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ACCNX. Final from Pittsburgh.



