Clemson drops road matchup to FSU

CU Athletic Communications by

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In a rescheduled game due to Hurricane Helene, the Clemson Tigers fell to the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles, 3-0, on Saturday evening at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Following the loss, Clemson drops to 4-4-2 overall, 0-3-0 ACC, while the Seminoles improve to 7-0-2 (2-0-1 ACC). Goalkeeper Nona Reason finished the 90-minute contest with eight saves, the second-highest mark in a single game this season. Offensively, Clemson was able to fire off three total shots, all of which came in the second half. Two shots were contributed by sophomore Jenna Tobia, who got her first look in the 48’ of play, but the shot was wide left. The best chance the Tigers had to score also came from Tobia in the 87th minute when she got a breakaway at midfield and dribbled down to just out the penalty box. She crossed over to her left foot and fired a shot that required FSU’s goaltender to make the save. Clemson’s third and final shot came at the feet of Emilia Eriksen in the 68’, but the shot was once again wide. Florida State took the lead in the first half off a goal from Mimi Van Zanten. The Seminoles doubled their lead two minutes later with an unassisted goal by Taylor Suarez. FSU closed out the scoring in the 78’ with a goal from Lara Dantas to take the 3-0 victory. Up next, the Tigers will head to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. ET.