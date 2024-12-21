Tigers impressive in win over Rainbow Wahine

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 72-58 in their second and final game of the San Diego Invitational in San Diego, CA. Summah Evans and Hannah Kohn both charted season highs in scoring, Evans tallying 16 points off of six made field goals and two made threes, and Kohn contributed 15 points, shooting 5-7 from the field and 5-7 from the arc. Addie Porter also put up a season high of five assists. Clemson came out hot, charting a 24-point first quarter against Hawaii, shooting 75% from both FG and 3FG, which they continued throughout the first half. Hannah Kohn knocked down three triples this quarter, and the Tigers clocked a 19-7 run across a 8:04 span in the first quarter. They shot 77% 3FG in the first half off of seven made threes and 61.9% from FG (13-21), charting the third best three-point field goal percentage in a game (min. 10 attempts) in school history. The Tigers an impressive 13-19 (68.4%) from three and 27-46 (58.7%) from the field across the entire 40-minute span. The Tigers led by as much as 20 in the second half, spending 39:22 of the 40-minute contest with the advantage. Summah Evans scored 13 points in her 14 second-half minutes, leading the Tigers in scoring this half, shooting 5-7 from the field and knocking down a triple. Clemson not only out-scored Hawaii for three out of the four quarters, but they also out rebounded the Rainbow Wahine 31-14, putting up 16 boards in the first half alone. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 72, Hawaii 58 RECORDS: Clemson (8-4), Hawaii (6-4) CLEMSON LEADERS: Summah Evans (16 points, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3FG), Hannah Kohn (15 points, 4 rebounds), Addie Porter (5 assists) NOTABLES: · Summah Evans (16 points) and Hannah Kohn (15 points) clocked season highs in scoring, and Addie Porter tied her season high in assists (5) · The Tigers scored 24 in the first quarter, and the second-highest scoring first quarter this season (25-point quarter against NC Central). · Clemson achieved the third best three-point field goal percentage in a game (min. 10 attempts) in school history. · Four Tigers scored in double figures: Summah Evans (16), Hannah Kohn (15), Tessa Miller (11), Raven Thompson (10). · Clemson out-rebounded Hawaii 31-14. UP NEXT: The Tigers continue conference play with a meeting against ACC newcomer California in Littlejohn Coliseum on January 2nd at 2 p.m.