Tigers continue run by topping Cardinal in overtime

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 65, Stanford 61 RECORDS: Clemson (10-5, 3-1), Stanford (8-6, 0-3) CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (26 points, 7-13 FG, 12-14 FT, 6 assists), Tessa Miller (8 rebounds) NOTABLES: -Loyal McQueen recorded a new career high of 26 points, the most scored by a Tiger in a single game this season. -Raven Thompson achieved a new season high of 17 points on six made field goals and three triples (previous season high was 11 points against Florida) -The Tigers went on a 6-0 run over the last 1:17 of game play in OT. -This was the first time Clemson and Stanford have ever played each other -The attendance in Littlejohn was 2418 fans this afternoon -This is Clemson's first 3-1 start since the 2020-21 season QUOTABLES: “You pinch yourself as you think about trying to build this thing the right way.” -Coach Poppie “Hopefully [fans] start to believe as much as we do. Come be a Clemson women’s basketball fan…because it’s the next game on the schedule not because of the opponent.” -Coach Poppie. “What we have out there can be represented in a lot of different homes…This is us as basketball players, but this is also us as people.” -Coach Poppie. CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s basketball team (10-5, 3-1) overcame the Stanford Cardinal (8-6, 0-3) in a thrilling 65-61 overtime victory backed by a 2400-person crowd in Littlejohn Coliseum. Loyal McQueen commanded the floor this afternoon, scoring a new career high of 26 points on seven made field goals and 12 made free throws, which places her in the top ten in school history of free throws made in a game. Her 26 points is also the most scored by a Tiger this season, surpassing Mia Moore's 23 at North Carolina State last week. It was back and forth in the first half between the Tigers and the Cardinal, as the two were tied five different times, with Clemson gaining the two-point advantage going into the second frame. Neither team led by more than seven throughout the entire contest. The Tigers struggled offensively, but after a 9-0 Stanford scoring run, Clemson responded with a 9-2 scoring run across a 3:13 stretch, narrowing the Stanford advantage to just two at the half. Raven Thompson played crucial minutes today, tallying a new season high of 17 points and hitting threes in big moments. The Tigers battled in the second half. Tessa Miller put up an incredible defensive game, grabbing eight boards in and also going 4-4 from the field. In the fourth quarter, the two teams went back and forth, the Tigers never led by more than five points. A three pointer by Thompson with 0:59 to go put the Tigers up three, and Stanford responded with a three of their own to send the game to overtime. In overtime, the Cardinal had a four-point advantage with 1:49 to play, but clutch free throws from Anya Poole and a jumper in the paint from McQueen sent the Tigers on a 6-0 run over the last 1:17 of game play, leading Clemson to their four-point victory. Poole showed up in important moments for the Tigers today, shooting 4-5 from the field and putting up two blocks and five rebounds. UP NEXT: The Tigers return to Littlejohn on Thursday, Jan. 9 where they will face the Virginia Cavaliers in a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. "Come be a @ClemsonWBB fan, not 'who are we playing.'"



