Shawn Poppie got his first ACC win as a head coach in his first try with women's basketball's comeback win at Wake (per Clemson athletics).
Poppie, Tigers capture first ACC win at Wake
by - 2024 Dec 15 20:25

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women's basketball team (7-3) clinched their first ACC victory on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-5) 65-59 in the largest halftime deficit overcome by Clemson since 2008. Raven Thompson surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone in the first half, and this is the second consecutive game a Tiger has hit the 1,000-point mark, with Tessa Miller achieving it in last week’s win against Radford.

The first ACC bucket of the season went to Tessa Miller 0:21 into the matchup. Back to back triples by Hannah Kohn and a buzzer-beater jumper from Loyal McQueen within the last 3:45 of play narrowed the margin to four to end the quarter. In the second quarter, Raven Thompson knocked down a triple with 8:18 to play to hit her 1,000th career point, but the Tigers struggled against the Demon Deacons going into the half.

The Tigers gained momentum in the second half from a seven-point scoring streak by Loyal McQueen followed by a seven-point scoring stretch from Summah Evans that powered Clemson into the fourth quarter, where they knocked down six three-pointers in the ten-minute span. McQueen achieved her second consecutive double-double today, charting 17 points and 10 assists. Summah Evans tallied 13 points, knocking down three three-pointers.

UP NEXT: The Tigers are heading out west for the San Diego Invitational, where they will play a neutral site game against Hawaii at 4:00 p.m on Thursday, and then Georgia on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 65, Wake Forest 59

RECORDS: Clemson (7-3), Wake Forest (6-5)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (17 points, 10 assists), Tessa Miller (15 rebounds), Summah Evans (3 steals)

NOTABLES:

Raven Thompson surpassed 1,000 career points, scoring six points today.

Loyal McQueen charted her second consecutive double-double.

Largest halftime deficit that Clemson has overcome since 2008.

Tessa Miller set a season high in rebounds with 15.

Three Tigers scored in double figures: Loyal McQueen (17 points, 7-15 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-3 FT), Summah Evans (13 points, 5-12 FG, 3-9 3FG), Hannah Kohn (12 points, 4-9 FG, 408 3FG)

QUOTABLES:

“To overcome [a game like] that, it shows who we can become.” -Coach Poppie

“We are a good basketball team, and we’ve gotta make things happen instead of hoping things happen.” -Coach Poppie

“It’s hard to win in this league, especially on the road, no matter who you play.” -Coach Poppie

