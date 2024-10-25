Orange Crush Podcast: Shawn Poppie previews year one, Clemson WBB momentum

For Shawn Poppie, he’s the man charged with turning around the Clemson Women’s Basketball Program.

As Poppie gets ready for his debut for the Tigers, he joined David Hood and Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast.

He breaks down the moves he made in the offseason, bringing in nine players through the portal.

What should fans expect from this group in year one?

What does a Poppie-led team look like?

All of these questions and more are on this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast!

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!