Shawn Poppie makes his Clemson debut against Jackson State on Nov. 4th
Orange Crush Podcast: Shawn Poppie previews year one, Clemson WBB momentum
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 25 11:47

A new era begins in November.

For Shawn Poppie, he’s the man charged with turning around the Clemson Women’s Basketball Program.

As Poppie gets ready for his debut for the Tigers, he joined David Hood and Grayson Mann on the Orange Crush Podcast.

He breaks down the moves he made in the offseason, bringing in nine players through the portal.

What should fans expect from this group in year one?

What does a Poppie-led team look like?

All of these questions and more are on this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast!

