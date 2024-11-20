No. 1 Gamecocks pull away from Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 45, South Carolina 77 RECORDS: Clemson 3-1, South Carolina 5-0 CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen 15 points 2 assists (4-15 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-6 FT), Mia Moore 6 rebounds, Tessa Miller 2 assists NOTABLES: This was Coach Poppie’s first meeting with South Carolina. Loyal McQueen’s fourth consecutive game scoring in double figures. The Tigers held the Gamecocks to 14% from 3FG on one made three in the first half. Clemson shot 7-18 from behind the arc. Clemson shot 12-12 from the free throw line CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers (3-1) led for more than 11 minutes in the first half against No. 1 South Carolina, but couldn’t overcome a big run from the Gamecocks (5-0), who pulled away for a 77-45 win in Littlejohn Coliseum in the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Graduate Loyal McQueen led the Tigers with 15 points, while Mia Moore added 12 points and six rebounds. The Tigers shot .389 from outside, knocking down seven three pointers on 18 attempts and hit all 12 of their free throw attempts in the contest. The low-scoring first quarter saw Clemson’s defense, which entered the game ranked first in the nation in scoring defense and third in field goal percentage defense, hold the Gamecocks to just five field goals over 27 attempts (.185) in the first 12 minutes of gameplay. Clemson was able to open up a modest 7-4 lead behind McQueen, and the Tigers led 11-10 after the first quarter. The Tigers opened up a 17-12 lead on Mia Moore’s three-pointer from the top of the key with 5:18 to play in the half, and led for more than 11 minutes in the first half. However, South Carolina scored the game’s next 23 points, spanning halftime, to take a 35-17 lead early in the third quarter. Clemson cut it to 37-26 midway through the third quarter, but South Carolina again responded, closing on a 14-5 run. UP NEXT: The Clemson Tigers will travel to Florida to Destin November 25-26 where they will compete in the Emerald Coast Classic.