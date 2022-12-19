Clemson drops battle with No. 8 North Carolina State

CU Athletic Communications by

Raleigh, N.C. - The Clemson women’s basketball team (8-4, 0-1 ACC) challenged the No. 8/8 NC State Wolfpack (11-1, 1-0 ACC) for three quarters, including scoring 28 in the opening frame, before ultimately dropping the ACC opener, 77-59 on Sunday evening in Reynolds Coliseum.

Senior Amari Robinson led the Tigers with 12 points, while Daisha Bradford and Ruby Whitehorn added 11 points each. Whitehorn led the Tigers with nine rebounds - including six defensively, and two steals. Bradford and Ale’ja Douglas led Clemson with three steals apiece to contribute to the 14 total steals the Tigers picked up on the evening.

NC State jumped out to an early 8-2 lead over the Tigers, but a 3-pointer by Bradford got the offense going. Clemson would score 28 points, which tied a season-high points total in the opening quarter, to maintain a 28-22 lead. The Tigers ended the quarter on a 10-2 run while shooting 57 percent from the floor. Bradford led all scorers at the end of the first with 10 points.

NC State controlled the second period by forcing the ball into River Baldwin and Camille Hobby. The duo combined to score 12 of the Wolfpack's 20 points in the period as NC State took a 42-34 lead into the locker room at the break.

The visiting Tigers would get going in the second half just as they did in the opening period, using a 19-point quarter to cut the deficit to three at 56-53. However, a late three-pointer by NC State’s Aziaha James would push the score to 59-53 as the third quarter came to a close.

NC State opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets that saw the lead swell to a double-digit margin. Whitehorn and Robinson brought Clemson back within seven, but the hosts eventually locked down the Tigers defensively, limiting Clemson to just free throws across the final seven-and-a-half minutes of play en route to victory.

The Tigers return to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 20, when Clemson welcomes Radford to Littlejohn Coliseum at 1 p.m. for what will serve as Clemson’s final game before the holiday break.