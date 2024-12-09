Clemson dominates in win over Radford

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team (6-3) defeated the Radford Highlanders (1-8) 74-48 in a historic afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. With 9:18 to play in the third quarter, Tessa Miller tallied her 1,000th career point. She put up her second double-double as a Tiger with a 16-point and 10-rebound effort (6-9 FG, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks) in Clemson’s 26-point victory over Radford. Clemson got off to a slow start against the Highlanders, only taking a three-point advantage to close out the first quarter. However, the Tigers got hot in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to the Highlanders’ eight, going on a 10-0 run over the last 1:41 of the quarter. Clemson shot 56.3% from the field, running away with the matchup by stretching the lead from three points to 18 points within the span of 8:22 to close out the half. The Tigers lit it up in the second half, never leading by fewer than 17 for the rest of the matchup, and leading by as much as 30 with 2:49 left to play. Clemson converted 27 points off of 16 Radford turnovers, and was locked down on defense, charting 23 assists to Radford’s seven. Addie Grace Porter played 33 quality minutes today, putting up a season high in scoring (7 points), and tying her season high in assists (give). She helped the ball move efficiently throughout the entire contest and brought the energy the Tigers needed. The bench produced quality minutes today, with impressive efforts from Hannah Kohn, Anya Poole and Summah Evans. Kohn had 12 points, knocking down three threes and three field goals, and Poole was 3-5 from the field, charting seven boards. Evans was +25 in the 22 minutes she played, hitting two crucial threes, and she shot 3-5 from the field. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 74, Radford 48 RECORDS: Clemson (6-3), Radford (1-8) CLEMSON LEADERS: Tessa Miller (16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks), Loyal McQueen (10 assists), Mia Moore (4 steals) NOTABLES: Tessa Miller tallied her 1,000th career point in the third quarter. Loyal McQueen had a career high in assists (9). Addie Porter charted a season high in scoring (7), and tied season high in assists (5). Mia Moore had no turnovers, four steals, and tied her career high in threes (3) and had a season high in assists (4). Three Tigers scored in double-figures: Tessa Miller (16 points), Mia Moore (15 points) , and Hannah Kohn (12 points). Clemson had 23 assists to Radford’s seven. QUOTABLES: “It wasn’t perfect, but we got better.” – Coach Poppie “Every game matters that much more, but not to the extent that it did in the SoCon.” – Coach Poppie “We didn’t come in thinking we’d trap ball screens, but we were able to make those adjustments on the fly.” – Coach Poppie “It just felt different, it just felt fun.” – Coach Poppie UP NEXT: The Tigers begin ACC play one week from today, where they will meet Wake Forest in a 4:00 p.m. tipoff in Winston Salem.