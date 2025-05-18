|
Live at Clemson: Clemson plays Kentucky for NCAA regional championship
Clemson softball (46-12) plays for an NCAA Super Regional spot in the Clemson Regional championship versus Kentucky starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The visiting Wildcats are the home team for the early afternoon first pitch and have to beat Clemson twice to advance on. They defeated Clemson 7-6 back on February 14 in the Clearwater Invitational.
The visiting Wildcats are the home team for the early afternoon first pitch and have to beat Clemson twice to advance on.
They defeated Clemson 7-6 back on February 14 in the Clearwater Invitational.
STAFF
16:09
"The job's not done yet. We still have more games left to play."
STAFF
16:09
"I can't say enough about Marian Collins. What an outstanding weekend."
STAFF
16:07
"It's hard to describe how far this team has come from January to May."
STAFF
16:06
John Rittman: "I'm so proud of team six."
STAFF
15:35
FINAL: Clemson 5 | Kentucky 1
The Tigers are heading to the super regional.
The Tigers are heading to the super regional.
STAFF
15:28
Clemson leads 5-1 going into the bottom of the 7th, McCubbin coming back to the circle.
STAFF
15:27
Clemson is three outs away from a super regional.
STAFF
15:26
Clemson adds some insurance with a fielder's choice RBI.
Tigers lead 5-1.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
Tigers lead 5-1.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
STAFF
15:21
Clemson has the bases loaded.
STAFF
15:15
Texas wins its regional and will host Clemson or Kentucky next weekend.
STAFF
15:13
Kentucky inches into Clemson's lead, but can only secure one run heading into the T7.
Clemson is an inning away from a super regional.
Clemson is an inning away from a super regional.
STAFF
15:03
Clemson exits the T6 with no runs.
The Tigers lead the Wildcats 4-0 heading into the B6.
The Tigers lead the Wildcats 4-0 heading into the B6.
STAFF
14:54
Basinger up to 88 pitches through 5 innings with still the four hits allowed/3 K/0 BB (one hit batter).
STAFF
14:53
Basinger goes 1-2-3 to close the fifth.
Clemson leads Kentucky 4-0 entering the T6.
Clemson leads Kentucky 4-0 entering the T6.
STAFF
14:47
Clemson exits the fifth inning scoreless.
The Tigers lead the Wildcats 4-0 heading into the B5.
The Tigers lead the Wildcats 4-0 heading into the B5.
STAFF
14:35
Basinger is up to three strikeouts through four with four hits but no walks (one hit batter). Five left on base for each team through four innings.
STAFF
14:34
Basinger strands a runner on first, keeping Kentucky scoreless for the fourth straight inning.
Heading into the T5, Clemson leads Kentucky 4-0.
Heading into the T5, Clemson leads Kentucky 4-0.
STAFF
14:31
In the regional that could be hosting this one's winner, No. 6 national seed Texas is up 4-0 on UCF in the fifth. UCF is the designated home team for game one and has to beat Texas twice.
STAFF
14:24
Clemson leads Kentucky 4-0 entering the B4.
STAFF
14:23
Maddie Moore's RBI double sends Alex Brown home.
Clemson is pouring it on in the fourth.
Clemson is pouring it on in the fourth.
tigerpaw®
14:17
Love these frosh….. 🤘🏻
STAFF
14:16
Pipkins up to three RBIs on the weekend, only bettered by fellow freshman Marian Collins' four for the Tigers and matching Kylee Johnson.
STAFF
14:13
Taylor Pipkins crushes a two run homer to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
STAFF
14:07
Basinger survives the inning, stranding Wildcat runners on second and third.
Clemson leads Kentucky 1-0 heading into the T4
Clemson leads Kentucky 1-0 heading into the T4
Tigerific
14:06
Game is on SECND on spectrum.
STAFF
13:56
Clemson exits the T3 with a 1-0 lead over Kentucky.
STAFF
13:50
Knowler was pumped after her first hit of the weekend.
STAFF
13:50
Julia Knowler's RBI double gets Clemson on the board.
The Tigers lead 1-0.
The Tigers lead 1-0.
STAFF
13:44
Kentucky was shut out in the opener versus Northwestern but scored 19 runs in wins over USC Upstate and Northwestern to advance to today. 0-2 with runners in scoring position through two innings. Brooke McCubbin was getting warmed up in case they needed her early.
tigerpaw®
13:43
Gotta love Kaylee’s gazelle-like run to catch fly balls. Sorta leaps along.👍
STAFF
13:42
Kentucky exits the inning with a fly out to left field, heading into the T3 with the same score.
T3: Clemson 0 | Kentucky 0
T3: Clemson 0 | Kentucky 0
HeresWhatsUp®
13:32
This girl is having trouble throwing strikes and we are swinging at bad pitches early in the count?
STAFF
13:30
Brockenbroug pops up, and the Tigers exit the T2 with no runs.
Kentucky and Clemson remain knotted at zero heading into the B2.
Kentucky and Clemson remain knotted at zero heading into the B2.
STAFF
13:28
We have a circle visit for Carson Fall.
Very quick.
Very quick.
STAFF
13:28
Clemson has the bases loaded.
STAFF
13:17
Kentucky leaves one on and exits the inning scoreless.
T2: Clemson 0 | Kentucky 0
T2: Clemson 0 | Kentucky 0
STAFF
13:09
Kentucky forces a quick inning.
Basinger takes the mound heading into the B1.
Basinger takes the mound heading into the B1.
STAFF
13:05
(Not me apparently)
STAFF
13:05
In the middle of a regional weekend, who really knows what day it is.
BloodRunnethOrange
12:59
Why do these say Saturday?!?
STAFF
12:54
Clemson is keeping its lineup from the weekend this point, starting ACC pitcher of the year Reese Basinger as well (16-5, 2.91 ERA). Kentucky is throwing RHP Carson Fall (6-8, 4.20 ERA).
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Softball