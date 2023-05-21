Clemson’s Tigers deliver under pressure to win home regional over Auburn

CLEMSON - With its season on the line, the Clemson softball team turned to its two-way ace Valerie Cagle one last time at McWhorter Stadium this season, and she delivered -- and more Clemson bats with her -- in a 5-1 win for the ACC’s Tigers versus Auburn in a Sunday winner-take-all matchup. After going three innings earlier in the day, Cagle (25-6) returned to the circle for the winning decision, throwing a 22nd complete game of the year with no earned runs and only three hits allowed. Clemson improved to 49-10, while Auburn finished their season 43-19. Next up in the Super Regional round is a trip to No. 1 Oklahoma, which improved to 54-1 with a regional sweep this weekend. They outscored their opponents 38-3 in the first round. Clemson wrapped its run at McWhorter Stadium 27-4, with the loss to Auburn earlier on Sunday the only opponent outside of the top-5 to down them in TigerTown this season. Clemson’s Tigers jumped on top early with a wild pitch scoring Cagle in the first inning. They added another run in the second inning with a Reedy Davenport two-out RBI single. Auburn ace pitcher Maddie Penta (27-7) was back for more after throwing 139 pitches in a 5-2 win to force the winner-take-all, but after 47 more pitches in the late-afternoon action, Penta was pulled after loading up the bases for Cagle in the second inning. Facing a left-hander in Shelby Lowe, Cagle worked a full count and an RBI walk to make it 3-0, but Lowe limited the damage there in the inning. The SEC Tigers got one back in the third inning after Makayla Packer reached third by a double and an outfield error, scoring on a fielder’s choice subsequently. Clemson jumped back on the attack in the fourth frame with twin RBI singles down the third-base line from Caroline Jacobsen and Maddie Moore. The RBI for Jacobsen was her seventh of the regional weekend. "Just really proud of our team today. Just a great feeling to be regional champs again, going back to back, especially in front of our home crowd here. We obviously did it a little differently this year, losing the first game and having to come back in game two. The message to the team all year long was, 'Somebody's going to have to beat us twice to end our season' and we weren't going to let that happen today. I just love the fight of our team. Specifically Valerie Cagle in the circle. We have so many offensive weapons -- (Jacobsen and Clark) came up big today," Clemson coach John Rittman said. "Valerie, Maddie Moore, Logoleo, Reedy Davenport -- everybody produced at some point today in the doubleheader and we needed that. But really hats off to Auburn. What a fight. Maddie Penta, heck of a pitcher. For us to be able to beat a pitcher like that says a lot about our ballclub. "Just really happy. Words can't describe what it means to win a championship in front of your home crowd like we did and we've done it twice and just feel very blessed and honored to coach these players and great, great victory today."

These moments are unlike anything else 🫶 pic.twitter.com/If4MadcIir — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 21, 2023

