Clemson's history-making season comes to a close in Stillwater Super Regional

TigerNet Staff by

Another season of full milestones and firsts came to a close Friday for Clemson softball in a 5-1 loss to No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cowgirls (46-12) clinched a spot in the Women’s College World Series by sweeping the series in two games, while the 10th-seeded Tigers’ season (42-17) finished in a first Super Regional in only Clemson’s second full season with a program.

Clemson hosted its first NCAA Regional last week and swept the field with an 18-0 run. Tiger pitching held NCAA Tournament opponents scoreless for 22 1/3 innings until the Cowgirls broke through for two runs in the fifth inning of game one’s 2-0 decision.

Oklahoma State improved to 22-1 at home this season with the win. The Cowgirls are making a third consecutive WCWS appearance.

"It's never easy when you don't win your last game," Clemson coach John Rittman said. "This season had been so special and just love our senior class and everything that they've done for this program. They took a chance three years ago when we started up and they kinda had that entrepreneurial spirit. They've taken this program to a Super Regional in three years. Kind of emotional. We're gonna miss them. They set the standard for this program for years to come. They've left their legacy.

"Very proud of our team. What a wonderful year. We're going to learn a lot from this experience, as we did last year in Tuscaloosa, and take a little time off and get back at it."

The first of some defensive adventures on the night aided the Cowgirls’ first run in the first frame, where a passed ball on a strikeout, a stolen base on a Valerie Cagle (16-9) pitch in the dirt and a wild pitch moved Oklahoma State’s leadoff hitter to third base, where she then scored on a groundout.

Clemson threatened to answer and more in the bottom half of the inning after putting two on with one out, and freshman catcher Aby Vieira gave a Morgan Day (13-4) delivery a ride deep to the warning track that was caught.

Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo was a magnet for the ball in the second inning for some tough plays, with three ending up as errors, as the Cowgirls scored three runs without the ball leaving the infield off the bat.

"First couple innings, uncharacteristically we sped up the game. We made some mistakes," Rittman said. "Val didn't have her command early and we didn't play clean defense behind her. Got behind.

"As always, I loved how our team fought back."

The Tigers’ first run of the series came by way of a McKenzie Clark solo home run to center field in the third inning. It was Clark’s 12th home run of the season.

That was answered in the next half inning, however, after Karli Petty sent one to the opposite field and over the wall in the top of the fourth.

Clemson stranded its third and fourth runners of the game in the next half inning, after Logoleo and Sam Russ had reached with no outs.

With five on Friday, Day ran up the Cowgirls’ total to 18 strikeouts over the series against Clemson, but she left with two runners on and one out in the sixth inning, making way for Thursday winner Kelly Maxwell to close things out with three more strikeouts, after 13 in game one.

"Them changing pitchers late was a testament to our ability to come back," Rittman said. "So very proud of our effort tonight."

Just one of the five runs surrendered were charged as earned to Cagle, tallying a 16th complete game this season by scattering six hits with four strikeouts to one walk.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to introduce you to MCKENZIE CLARK’S ARM



Tigers 0, Cowgirls 1#Team3 x ESPN2



pic.twitter.com/jN76uiD8bP — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 28, 2022

Morgan Day throwing gas through five full ??



E5 | OSU 5 - CLEM 1#MovingForward | ?? ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/c5R1QLJwVt — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 28, 2022

A sniper on the base paths!!



Russ steals her 29th base of the 2022 season and 132nd of her career!! Oda follows with a walk to put two on with one out. Oklahoma State will make a pitching change



Tigers 1, Cowgirls 5 pic.twitter.com/qbAbJBpTsg — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 28, 2022

Congratulations to @clemsonsoftball and @rittmanjohn on an outstanding season! We are so proud of you and all of your accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/DsJk7nGP7L — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) May 28, 2022