Taylor Pipkins had an RBI sac fly in the effort (Clemson athletics photo).
Tigers run-rule Panthers to even Paradise Classic record
by Brandon Rink - Associate Editor / Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 8 15:06

The Clemson softball team ended things early against Georgia State Saturday with a 9-hit effort in a 10-1 run-rule win in six innings.

The win evens the Tigers' overall record and Paradise Classic run at 2-2.

Freshman shortstop Marian Collins led the effort with the only multi-hit day (2), adding two RBIs and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Macey Cintron (1-0) scattered four hits over five innings with one earned run allowed from the circle, and Cintron added an RBI and a walk at the plate.

Sam Minish came off the bench and later dealt the game-ending, two-run double in the sixth, finishing with three RBIs total.

Clemson rounds out its Boca Raton, Florida stay with an 11:30 a.m. scheduled start Sunday versus Missouri State (The Roar/ClemsonTigers.com audio; FloCollege video for subscription fee).


