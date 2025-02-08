Tigers run-rule Panthers to even Paradise Classic record

The win evens the Tigers' overall record and Paradise Classic run at 2-2.

Freshman shortstop Marian Collins led the effort with the only multi-hit day (2), adding two RBIs and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Macey Cintron (1-0) scattered four hits over five innings with one earned run allowed from the circle, and Cintron added an RBI and a walk at the plate.

Sam Minish came off the bench and later dealt the game-ending, two-run double in the sixth, finishing with three RBIs total.

Clemson rounds out its Boca Raton, Florida stay with an 11:30 a.m. scheduled start Sunday versus Missouri State (The Roar/ClemsonTigers.com audio; FloCollege video for subscription fee).

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Sam Minish closes out the run-rule victory with a double into left field! The freshmen contributed six RBIs on the day, and Macey Cintron earns the win with eight strikeouts!



🎥 FloCollege pic.twitter.com/si5bR31Zhz — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 8, 2025