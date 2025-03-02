Tigers run-rule Hoosiers to complete Tiger Invitational sweep, extend winning streak

The Clemson offense got going in the second inning after Vieira ripped a single up the middle of the field. Freshman Ava Wilson immediately followed with a two-run shot out of left center that traveled 241 feet for her fifth home run of the season to give Clemson the 2-0 lead.

The Tigers continued in the bottom of the third after loading the bases off two singles and a walk to bring Vieira back to the plate. The senior sent the fourth pitch of her at bat into deep left center for a double to score both Knowler and Macey Cintron and extend Clemson’s lead to 4-0.

Continuing the same pattern, the Tigers extended their lead to 6-0 with an additional two runs scored with two outs in the fourth. Freshman Marian Collins opened the inning with a single up the middle before Maddie Moore drove her fifth home run of the year 239 feet out of center to push Clemson ahead, 6-0.

Indiana looked to close in on the lead in the top of the fifth and sixth innings after getting two runners in scoring positions in both innings, but the Tigers shut down defensively. In the fifth, the Tigers picked up three-straight outs after the leadoff hitter got aboard, including a strikeout from Brooke McCubbin in the circle. In the sixth, McCubbin notched another strikeout and a fly ball to left to once again force the Hoosiers to leave both stranded in scoring position.

Clemson clinched its fourth run-rule of 2025 in the bottom of the sixth inning after senior Haylee Whitesides led off with a pinch hit double down the left field line. Alex Brown followed with her own double to plate Kylee Johnson, who was running in place of Whitesides. Moore joined Brown on the bases off a walk to bring Knowler up to the plate. She clocked her second hit of the day for a single into right center that plated Brown for the walk off run-rule victory.

McCubbin pitched both her first complete game and first shutout of the season in the win. She improves to 4-2 with two strikeouts while only allowing three hits.

Up Next

The Tigers continue their home stand with midweek games against Furman (March 4 at 6 p.m.) and a doubleheader against Charleston Southern (March 5 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.). Fans can catch all three games on ACCNX and purchase tickets to catch the Tigers live by visiting here.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Clemson secures an 8-0 run-rule against Indiana to close out the Tiger Invitationa. Brooke McCubbin gets her first solo shutout of the season as Clemson wins its 11th straight game! pic.twitter.com/ovK1Kh52x4 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 2, 2025

B2 | 💣💣💣💣💣



Ava Wilson’s fifth of the season gives us a 2-0 lead in the second 💪



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/gjwUuShi4q — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 2, 2025

B3 | Doubling things up on all front 🤪



Aby Vieira knocks a double into left center to plate Knowler and Cintron to push our lead to 4-0



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Mm1T0QkBXs — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 2, 2025