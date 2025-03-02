sports_baseball
Maddie Moore hit her fifth home run of the season. (Clemson athletics photo)
Maddie Moore hit her fifth home run of the season. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers run-rule Hoosiers to complete Tiger Invitational sweep, extend winning streak

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s offense powered the Tigers to an 8-0 run-rule against Indiana (12-5) in the final game of the Tiger Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers put up 10 hits, including senior Aby Vieria going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Julia Knowler notched two hits, including an RBI single in the walkoff. This win moves Clemson to 14-6 on the year and puts the team on an 11-game win streak.

The Clemson offense got going in the second inning after Vieira ripped a single up the middle of the field. Freshman Ava Wilson immediately followed with a two-run shot out of left center that traveled 241 feet for her fifth home run of the season to give Clemson the 2-0 lead.

The Tigers continued in the bottom of the third after loading the bases off two singles and a walk to bring Vieira back to the plate. The senior sent the fourth pitch of her at bat into deep left center for a double to score both Knowler and Macey Cintron and extend Clemson’s lead to 4-0.

Continuing the same pattern, the Tigers extended their lead to 6-0 with an additional two runs scored with two outs in the fourth. Freshman Marian Collins opened the inning with a single up the middle before Maddie Moore drove her fifth home run of the year 239 feet out of center to push Clemson ahead, 6-0.

Indiana looked to close in on the lead in the top of the fifth and sixth innings after getting two runners in scoring positions in both innings, but the Tigers shut down defensively. In the fifth, the Tigers picked up three-straight outs after the leadoff hitter got aboard, including a strikeout from Brooke McCubbin in the circle. In the sixth, McCubbin notched another strikeout and a fly ball to left to once again force the Hoosiers to leave both stranded in scoring position.

Clemson clinched its fourth run-rule of 2025 in the bottom of the sixth inning after senior Haylee Whitesides led off with a pinch hit double down the left field line. Alex Brown followed with her own double to plate Kylee Johnson, who was running in place of Whitesides. Moore joined Brown on the bases off a walk to bring Knowler up to the plate. She clocked her second hit of the day for a single into right center that plated Brown for the walk off run-rule victory.

McCubbin pitched both her first complete game and first shutout of the season in the win. She improves to 4-2 with two strikeouts while only allowing three hits.

Up Next

The Tigers continue their home stand with midweek games against Furman (March 4 at 6 p.m.) and a doubleheader against Charleston Southern (March 5 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.). Fans can catch all three games on ACCNX and purchase tickets to catch the Tigers live by visiting here.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
Buzzer-beater doesn't fall as Tigers fall to Hokies on Senior Day
Buzzer-beater doesn't fall as Tigers fall to Hokies on Senior Day
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts