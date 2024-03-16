|
No. 12 Tigers clinch series over UNC
The 12th-ranked Clemson softball team clinched the series over North Carolina with a 4-1 win on Saturday.
The Tigers moved to 20-6 overall and 4-1 in ACC play, while North Carolina fell to 20-6 and 2-3. Clemson struck first with a two-out solo shot to center from McKenzie Clark in the first inning. After UNC evened the score in the second inning, Grace Hiller doubled in another run to put the Tigers back on top in the second frame. Maddie Moore added some insurance in the sixth inning with a two-run triple. Clemson left-hander Millie Thompson (4-0) tossed her first complete game of the season, notching seven strikeouts and no walks with the one earned run and six hits scattered. It was a second game in a row without reigning national player of the year Valerie Cagle in the lineup (illness). Clemson goes for the sweep in a primetime game on ACC Network Sunday (7 p.m.). B1 | It's going, it's going, it's gone!!! B2 | This one's not foul...🔥 Flicks from the first 4🔥 B6 | MADDIE MOORE!!!🤯
Clark hits her seventh home run of the season 263 ft to open the scoring against North Carolina. Tigers lead 1-0.
Hiller hits a double to the far right allowing Moore to run home! Tigers are up 2-1!
Tigers still lead 2-1 going into the fifth inning. pic.twitter.com/fKYIAu9QO9
Moore slams the ball to right field advancing to third, also allowing Brown and Clark to run home. Tigers lead 4-1!
