No. 12 Tigers clinch series over UNC

The Tigers moved to 20-6 overall and 4-1 in ACC play, while North Carolina fell to 20-6 and 2-3.

Clemson struck first with a two-out solo shot to center from McKenzie Clark in the first inning.

After UNC evened the score in the second inning, Grace Hiller doubled in another run to put the Tigers back on top in the second frame.

Maddie Moore added some insurance in the sixth inning with a two-run triple.

Clemson left-hander Millie Thompson (4-0) tossed her first complete game of the season, notching seven strikeouts and no walks with the one earned run and six hits scattered.

It was a second game in a row without reigning national player of the year Valerie Cagle in the lineup (illness).

Clemson goes for the sweep in a primetime game on ACC Network Sunday (7 p.m.).

B1 | It's going, it's going, it's gone!!!



Clark hits her seventh home run of the season 263 ft to open the scoring against North Carolina. Tigers lead 1-0.



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/pmH4qmQSVk — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2024

B2 | This one's not foul...🔥



Hiller hits a double to the far right allowing Moore to run home! Tigers are up 2-1!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/oLTyZD6Y9s — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2024

Flicks from the first 4🔥



Tigers still lead 2-1 going into the fifth inning. pic.twitter.com/fKYIAu9QO9 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2024