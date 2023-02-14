No. 6 Tigers finish road trip unbeaten with dominant win at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the first time in its short four-year history, the No. 7/6 Clemson softball team opens the season on a six-game winning streak after shutting out the Furman Paladins (1-2), 10-0, on Tuesday evening at Pepsi Stadium. The Tigers tallied their sixth double-digit hit performance with 12 hits coming from eight different batters.

Sophomore Aby Vieira got the Clemson bats going in the top of the second inning with a leadoff double into left center. Kyah Keller advanced her to third with a fly out to right field, and JoJo Hyatt continued her hot streak at the plate hitting an RBI single through the right side to put Clemson on the board.

Maddie Moore kept things going for the Tigers in the top of the third inning with her second home run of the season to open the inning. Valerie Cagle followed that with a double into left center and was replaced by Julia Bomhardt as a pinch runner. Bomhardt advanced to third on a sac bunt by Alia Logoleo and made it home after Vieira hit an RBI single to the second baseman. The Tigers led 3-0 after three innings.

Redshirt junior Alia Logoleo hit her first home run of the 2023 season to open the fifth inning and push the Tigers ahead to 4-0. The Tigers extended the lead further in the top of the fifth as Ally Miklesh drew a walk and advanced to second as Moore reached on a fielder’s choice. Cagle was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Caroline Jacobsen brought home two with a single into left field to make it 6-0.

The momentum continued for Clemson in the final frame as Abi Stuart and Morgan Johnson drew a walk and hit a single as pinch hitters. Sarah Howell, who was running for Stuart, and Miklesh, who reentered for Johnson, advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Howell made it home as Jadeyn Ruszkowski reached on an error by the left fielder. Grace Hiller brought home Miklesh to push the score to 8-0, before Cagle sealed the deal with a two-run homer out of right center to make the final, 10-0.

Cagle pitched the first four innings against the Paladins and threw 47 total pitches, 37 strikes, with seven strikeouts on her way to her third victory this season. She was replaced by Millie Thompson who threw two innings before Regan Spencer pitched the final frame. Both Thompson and Spencer finished with a strikeout.

