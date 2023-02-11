CLEMSON SOFTBALL

The TIgers broke through for five runs in the fourth inning to pull away over Kansas City. (Clemson athletics photo)
The TIgers broke through for five runs in the fourth inning to pull away over Kansas City. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 10 Tigers move to 3-0 by topping Kangaroos
by - 2023 Feb 11, Sat 16:25

No. 10-ranked Clemson softball topped the Kansas City Kangaroos 8-1 on Saturday at a tournament hosted by FIU in Miami.

The win pushed the Tigers to 3-0 on the young season.

The Kangaroos jumped out to the first lead, 1-0 after one, but Clemson tied things back up with a JoJo Hyatt RBI single.

A five-run fourth inning flipped things more in Clemson's favor with Maddie Moore's 3-run homer to left-center keying the effort.

Sophomore right-hander Brooke McCubbin (1-0) earned her first win of the season by allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts over five innings.

The Tigers play next on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. versus Georgia State.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers complete Saturday doubleheader sweep against Georgia State
Tigers complete Saturday doubleheader sweep against Georgia State
Clemson lacrosse rolls in program debut
Clemson lacrosse rolls in program debut
No. 10 Tigers move to 3-0 by topping Kangaroos
No. 10 Tigers move to 3-0 by topping Kangaroos
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest