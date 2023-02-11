No. 10 Tigers move to 3-0 by topping Kangaroos

TigerNet Staff by

No. 10-ranked Clemson softball topped the Kansas City Kangaroos 8-1 on Saturday at a tournament hosted by FIU in Miami.

The win pushed the Tigers to 3-0 on the young season.

The Kangaroos jumped out to the first lead, 1-0 after one, but Clemson tied things back up with a JoJo Hyatt RBI single.

A five-run fourth inning flipped things more in Clemson's favor with Maddie Moore's 3-run homer to left-center keying the effort.

Sophomore right-hander Brooke McCubbin (1-0) earned her first win of the season by allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts over five innings.

The Tigers play next on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. versus Georgia State.

We're through three vs. Kansas City



Time for a mini photo dump pic.twitter.com/XGO0kpAIIj — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) February 11, 2023

B4 | Reedy Davenport brings home Miklesh to give the Tigers the lead!



No outs and Clemson has runners on first and second with a 2-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/zVfRSHXrRM — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) February 11, 2023

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Clemson defeats Kansas City, 8-1, in the first game of the day. We are awaiting the second game of the day to decide who we will play at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YeY91Ro49A — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) February 11, 2023