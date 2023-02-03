New Clemson athletics performance and wellness center, volleyball facility improvements approved

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University Board of Trustees gave Phase I approval on a plan for a new state-of-the-art performance and wellness center for Clemson’s student-athletes, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.

Construction would commence upon Phase II Board and State approval, with the goal of a start in late fall 2023 and ready for use by student-athletes for the 2024-25 athletic seasons. The new 50,000-square-foot facility, to be located south of Jervey Gym, would be the new day-to-day home for Clemson’s sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition and applied science departments. The existing Jervey Athletic Center was built in 1973, and last underwent major renovation in 1995. The project in total is expected to cost $50 million.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for their approval today, as this is a major step forward for all of our student-athletes, providing them the ability to maximize their potential in their respective sports,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Elite medical care, nutrition and performance are key to building championship-level teams across all of our 21 varsity programs. The location is in the heart of the athletic district and will become a hub for social activity and enhance the student-athlete experience. I am equally excited for the volleyball and track and field programs and the lift it will give as we continue to invest in our programs.”

Renovations to the gym include the raising of the roof, as well as new locker room, lounge and meeting areas for Clemson’s volleyball program, and major improvements to the gameday experience with new access, restrooms and concessions areas. The Track and Field and Cross Country program, which is also housed in Jervey, would receive significant upgrades to their day-to-day spaces, including locker room. Their hub would also be centrally located to many of their most commonly used performance spaces. In all, the renovation phase of the project would re-allocate more than 14,000 square feet of space.

“IPTAY is proud to support this mission and new build that will have a dramatic impact on our student-athletes,” said IPTAY CEO Davis Babb. “Our 540 student-athletes already have access to best-in-class academic support and scholarship, as well as many new facility enhancements. This commitment will truly move Clemson into the next level of success on and off the field.”

IPTAY is in the midst of an aggressive fundraising campaign to support the new facilities. Those interested in learning more about how to support the project can reach out to Lauren Gaulin at IPTAY at lgaulin@clemson.edu.

Separately, Clemson also recently broke ground on a $37 million project that will include practice facilities and operations complex for the Tigers’ two newest sports – women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics – as well as improvements to the existing rowing facility. That project also includes a lakefront elite recovery area, which aims to make a drastic difference in student-athlete recovery and mental well-being. That project is slated to be completed in late 2023.