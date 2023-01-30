Clemson softball to host Orange vs. Purple scrimmage

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson softball program will give fans a preview of the 2023 roster with an Orange vs. Purple intrasquad scrimmage at McWhorter Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at noon, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. No ticket is required.

Fans will be introduced to the 2023 roster and watch the team play a seven-inning scrimmage. The scrimmage will also serve as an event for Clemson’s week-long National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration where fans can get a commemorative NGWSD poster featuring current Tiger female student-athletes.

This will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium before the 2023 campaign gets underway on Feb. 9 in Miami, Fla. at the FIU Tournament. Clemson’s first six games will be on the road with the Tigers returning for their home opener on Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. against Northwestern as part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

Season tickets are sold out, but single-game tickets for home games will go on sale to IPTAY members on Jan. 17 and to the general public on Jan. 19. Additional tickets will be available for fans to purchase at the gate on gamedays.

“The support and outreach from th4e community has been outstanding from the moment Clemson announced the addition of softball,” said head coach John Rittman. “Clemson athletics, administration and our coaching staff recognize the importance of making our games available to the fans. New in 2023, Clemson will be selling a select number of tickets at the gate on gamedays prior to each home game. This is a great way to continue to enhance the atmosphere we’ve all grown to love at McWhorter Stadium.”

Note to fans for parking:

Due to Lot 5 being unavailable due to construction, fans are advised to park in Jervey Lot or Jervey Meadows.