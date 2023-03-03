Clemson softball announces schedule changes due to weather

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather on Friday, March 3, the Clemson softball program has announced changes to the weekend series against Syracuse. Clemson will now host a doubleheader on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

TICKET UPDATE

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game are now available to be used for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game. Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game at 1 p.m. game will remain the same. There will also be a limited number of tickets available to purchase at the gate on both Saturday and Sunday.

PERIMETER ROAD CLOSURE – SATURDAY

Note to fans coming to the game on Saturday: A section of Perimeter Road will be closed between Cherry Road and the C-1 Parking Lot from 7 am to 2 pm. Two-way traffic will detour to and from Cherry via Zeta Theta St. through C-1. The closure is necessary to allow for underground utility construction in the area.