Clemson softball announces 2025 TV designations

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The sixth season of Clemson Softball will have the Tigers appearing on national television for 12 games over the course of the 2025 regular season. After previously announcing the TV designations for the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, the Tigers are scheduled to compete on the ACC Network on five additional occasions, as well as appear on ESPN2 and ESPNU once each. TV action is highlighted by two games against Georgia Tech being available to watch on April 26 (ACCN) and April 27 (ESPN2). Clemson will make its first national appearance of the regular season on March 29 on ACC Network against California in McWhorter Stadium. Additional home games picked up at McWhorter Stadium include in-state rivalry against South Carolina (April 15 at 7 p.m.) and a midweek matchup against Winthrop (April 9 at 6 p.m.). Clemson will also adjust timing for the series opener at NC State on April 11 to 8 p.m. for the ACC Network broadcast. The Tigers will round out their midweek games with an ESPNU appearance at Tennessee on April 22 at 6 p.m. Additional games may be picked up by ESPN or any of its partner networks, including ACC Network, at a later date. All non-linear home softball games at McWhorter Stadium will be stream via ACCNX. For the most up-to-date schedule and TV/streaming listing, visit the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com. All games appearing on ESPN networks are available to stream via the ESPN app and ACC Network Extra. Visit GetACCN.com to see if your provider carries ACC Network. To catch action in McWhorter Stadium live, fans are encouraged to visit the Softball Ticket Additional Information link here, as well as call 1-800-CLEMSON (1800-253-6766) for assistance. Fans are also able to purchase tickets at the gate prior to every home game this season. Clemson linear TV games Thu, Feb 13 1 p.m. Clearwater Invitational Clemson vs. No. 15 Missouri ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+ Fri, Feb 14 1 p.m. Clearwater Invitational Kentucky vs. Clemson ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Feb 15 9 a.m. Clearwater Invitational UCF vs. Clemson ACC Network/ESPN+ Sun, Feb 16 10 a.m. Clearwater Invitational Ohio State vs. Clemson ESPNU/ESPN+ Sat, Mar 29 6 p.m. No. 21 California at Clemson ACC Network Wed, Apr 9 6 p.m. Winthrop at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Apr 11 8 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACC Network Tue, Apr 15 7 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson ACC Network Tue, Apr 22 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 5 Tennessee ESPNU Sat, Apr 26 7 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACC Network Sun, Apr 27 Noon Clemson at Georgia Tech ESPN2