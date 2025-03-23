Clemson posts 15 in run-rule shutout to complete sweep

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Seniors Alex Brown and Reese Basinger powered the Clemson Tigers (24-9, 6-3 ACC) to a dominant 15-0 run-rule victory against Syracuse (19-11, 1-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series against the Orange. Brown finished 3-for-3 at the plate that included a two-run homer as well as three RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, Basinger finished with a one-hit game that had her facing 16 batters. She struck out six without allowing a walk to earn her 10th win of the season. On the weekend, Clemson outscored the Orange 33-1 in the three-game series. Clemson’s bats were powered by an eight-run third inning and a seven-run fourth inning. Brown led all batters with three hits, while Maddie Moore, Aby Vieira, Marian Collins and Kylee Johnson recorded two each. Johnson joined Brown with a two-run homer in the third and finished the day with three RBIs. Collins also picked up three RBIs, while Julia Knowler, Moore, Johnson and Vieira rounded out the crew with multiple runs scored. Clemson loaded the bases with only one out in the third inning and continued to roll from there. Vieira and Collins singled to bring in one and two runners, respectively. From there, Vieira scored on a wild pitch that kept one runner on for Johnson to send her home run out of right center. Working the way back through the lineup, Moore stepped to the plate for the second time in the third after Ava Wilson and Brown walked. Moore ripped a double into center to score both runners to bring in a total of eight runs on five hits in the third. The Tigers brought the same intensity to the plate again in the fourth. After Macey Cintron was hit by a pitch to lead the inning off, Vieira doubled to put two in scoring position. Collins picked up a sac fly, and Vieira came around to score on a Syracuse error in the next at bat. Junior Jamison Brockenbrough walked to put one runner on for Brown to complete her perfect weekend at the plate with a two-run homer to center. The offense continued to produce as Moore and Knowler singled, and Cintron ripped an RBI double into left field. Knowler plated the final run for the Tigers, scoring on an error by the Orange, to finish with seven runs on six hits and bring the score to 15-0. Syracuse got its first and only hit of the game to leadoff the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Clemson defense and Basinger shut things down to pick up three quick outs, including two strikeouts. Clemson now has nine shutouts on the year and 11 run-rule victories. Up Next Clemson concludes its road stretch on Tuesday, March 25 when the Tigers travel to Columbia, S.C. for the first of two matchups on the softball diamond in the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Tigers face off against South Carolina at 6 p.m. on SEC+. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



