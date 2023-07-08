Clemson lands top UNC transfer

Brown earned All-ACC second-team honors and NFCA Southeast Region third-team last year.

Brown played in all 54 Tar Heels games as a sophomore, logging 53 starts at shortstop. She led UNC with a .399 batting average, 20 RBIs, four home runs, ten walks, 63 hits and a .438 on-base percentage and finished the season on a 17-game hit streak.

In ACC action, she hit .434 in ACC action with a team-leading 33 hits.

Brown ranked seventh in batting average and 21st in on-base percentage in the ACC last year.

Brown joins Auburn graduate transfer outfielder Lindsey Garcia among additions for next season. Garcia hit .280 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs last season.

Brown also started 42-of-49 games as a freshman, hitting .157 with 16 RBIs.

She was a four-year letterwinner at South Effingham High School in Savannah, Georgia, where Brown was a four-time, first-team all-region honoree and the 2021 All-Greater Savannah Softball Player of the Year.