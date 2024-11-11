Clemson announces 2025 softball schedule

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Softball Coach John Rittman announced the program’s 2025 game schedule on Monday. The Tigers are set to play 53 regular season games, 28 of which will come in McWhorter Stadium, in their sixth season of competition. All dates and game times for the 2025 season are subject to change. Season-ticket renewals begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and are available on ClemsonTigers.com with a deadline of Nov. 29. Single game tickets will be available to IPTAY members beginning on Jan. 24, 2025, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Jan. 30, 2025. Tickets will be available online prior to the season, as well as available at the gate for every regular-season home game. For additional ticket information, fans are encouraged to reach out to the Clemson Ticket Office at 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) or by email at cutixonline@clemson.edu. Fans can also visit ClemsonTigers.com/softball-ticket-additional-information/. Clemson is slated to play in four tournaments, opening the season with the FAU Tournament (Feb. 6-9) in Boca Raton, Fla., before traveling to Clearwater, Fla., for the prestigious ESPN Shriners Children’s Clearwater Tournament (Feb. 13-16). 10 of Clemson’s first 11 games will be contested away from home. The Tigers’ opener at McWhorter Stadium comes on Feb. 11 when they welcome Furman to town for the first midweek matchup of the season before welcoming Charlotte to town the following Wednesday on Feb. 19. The matchup against Charlotte opens up a run of 18-straight home games for the Tigers that includes two round-robin tournaments – the Clemson Classic and Tiger Invitational – a midweek matchup against Georgia and the first two weekends of ACC play against Duke and North Carolina. Additional ACC games slated to be played in McWhorter Stadium include a series against one of the newest ACC programs, California, and Boston College. The Tigers will travel to Syracuse, Stanford, NC State and Georgia Tech in league play. Clemson will also play a home-and-home series with South Carolina and travel to Tennessee. No fewer than 20 games will come against programs that appeared in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, depending on preseason tournament matchups. Clemson returns players who made 231 combined starts in 2024, including All-American Maddie Moore and fellow All-ACC selection Alex Brown. Clemson also returns Brooke McCubbin, who accounted for 10 victories last season, the second-most by a Tiger pitcher, and senior catcher Aby Vieira, who has started in 120 games during her tenure. Clemson added 10 newcomers during the offseason that included three transfers in Reese Basinger (pitcher), Brook Melynchuk (pitcher) and Jamison Brockenbrough (outfield) and seven total freshmen.