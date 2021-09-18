|
Clemson buries Boston College to improve to 7-0
|Saturday, September 18, 2021, 8:39 AM-
CLEMSON, S.C. -- The No. 2 Clemson Tigers improved to 7-0 in their 2021 campaign with a decisive 3-0 victory over the Boston College Eagles (3-2-1) at Historic Riggs Field. Clemson controlled all facets of the game, turning in one of its most complete and well-rounded performances to date.
“I was really proud of the guys,” raved Head Coach Mike Noonan. “We played well from back to front, defense, midfielders, forwards and subs. It was a really great all-around game.”
Isaiah Reid opened the scoring on a rebound from Ousmane Sylla’s shot inside the box, and the Tigers took that 1-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
In the second stanza, Josh Hallenberger doubled the Tiger lead to 2-0 with a beautiful goal off of assists from Brandon Parrish and Tim Ströbeck. Clemson put the game away for good when Parrish buried a rocket to the left side leaving the Eagles’ Christian Garner with no chance of a save. Parrish's right-footed blast was the first goal of his Clemson career.
George Marks led another strong defensive performance, notching five saves on his way to securing a clean-sheet and his 38th career victory as a Tiger.
Up next, the Tigers hit the road for an inter-conference matchup to take on UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match is slated to stream on ACCNX.
