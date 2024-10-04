Tigers top No. 3 UNC in wild finish

Illuminato’s goal was his third of the season and first game-winner for him in a Tiger uniform. Clemson’s win over No. 3 North Carolina is the Tigers’ first over a top-10 opponent since a win over Duke in November of 2022. Friday’s game was also a rematch of the 2023 ACC Championship game, where the Tigers downed the Tar Heels in penalty kicks.

North Carolina was on the board first, opening the scoring in the 23’. The Tigers responded, however, using a free kick goal from Joran Gerbet in the 32’ to send the game to halftime tied at one.

The teams were evenly matched for most of the second half, until Clemson’s Remi Okunlola was given a red card in the 68’, meaning the Tigers would play the final 22:00 with just 10 players.

In the 84’, Alex Meinhard drew contact in the box and following a video review, was awarded a penalty kick. Gerbet stepped up and calmly buried it to give the Tigers a 2-1 on his first brace of the season. Just 2:00 later, it was North Carolina who drew contact in the box on Meinhard and earned a PK following video review. The Tar Heels’ Sam Williams tied the game at two with just under five minutes remaining.

Then, in the 86’, Clemson’s Wahabu Musah dribbled around five North Carolina defenders before crossing it to a crashing Illuminato who drilled the ball to the back of the net to put the short-handed Tigers in front for good.

North Carolina out-shot the Tigers 10-5 with each keeper making just one save on the night. Coming into the match, the Tar Heels had only allowed five goals all season and Clemson was able to score twice in four minutes with just 10 players to take down the No. 3 team in the country.

Up next, the Tigers travel to Louisville, Ky., to take on the Cardinals on Friday night, October 11. The match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

