Tigers roll over Blue Hose

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind graduate Mohamed Seye’s first-career hat trick, and additional goals from Nathan Richmond, Pape Mar Boye and Jackson Wrobel, the Clemson United Men’s Soccer program shut out Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Historic Riggs Field, 6-0. In total, the Tigers outshot the Blue Hose, 21-5, with 11 of Clemson’s shots being on goal. Eleven different Tigers got a shot off, including four on goal from Seye. On the defensive side, sophomore Joseph Andema started in goal and clocked one save before being replaced by Logan Brown with 25 minutes remaining in the match. The Tigers opened the scoring in the 15th minute. On a play that started with the Tigers attacking the left side of the field, a reversal back to midfield opened up the field to allow a cross pass to find Nathan Richmond just outside the 18-yard box. After fighting off a Presbyterian defender, Richmond found Mohamed Seye, who got his left foot on the ball for an easy goal on the back side. Just three minutes later, Clemson struck again. This time, Richmond fielded an easy ball inside the 18-yard box and needed only a few touches to free up space between him and a defender to send a shot into the back left corner of the net with an assist coming from Brandon Parrish to make it 2-0. The first-half scoring didn’t stop there as the Tigers netted their third goal two minutes later with another incredible connection from Richmond to Seye. After Presbyterian had a missed opportunity on Clemson’s defensive end, the Tigers quickly moved the ball over midfield that landed on the feet of Richmond. Richmond made an effortless pass over Presbyterian’s defenders to find Seye streaking down the open field. Only needing to defeat the keeper, Seye used his left foot to send a quick shot into the net for his second of the day. Action continued in the second half with Presbyterian getting a free kick that Clemson fielded and moved up the field. The ball was sent up to Richmond who juked past two defenders to get a shot on goal that Presbyterian’s keeper saved but didn’t maintain control of. Following the shot on the left side of the field was Seye, who set a one-touch into the net to round out his hat trick and make it 4-0 in Clemson’s favor. To repeat the first half, Clemson scored again two minutes later. This time, Pape Mar Boye was in the right place at the right time after an initial ball was shaken around and sent back outside the 18-yard box. To keep the pressure on, Tyler Trimnal sent a sky-high pass back into the mix that Elton Chifamba got his head on to poke through the crowd. Boye one-touch clipped it past Presbyterian’s keeper for his first-collegiate goal and the fifth for the Tigers on the night. The final goal of the night came off a penalty kick from Wrobel in the 78th minute of action. Shawn Smart played a ball deep into the left corner of the penalty box and was fouled to lead to the Tiger’s sixth goal of the evening. Clemson returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. when the Tigers travel to Notre Dame, Indiana to take on the Fighting Irish. Richmond ➡️ Seye pic.twitter.com/4XeEqCAOa9 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 5, 2023 Richmond had to get himself one too 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5BCood7mlT — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 5, 2023 Not done yet 😤 pic.twitter.com/uYc4Bz9ChO — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 5, 2023 Vibes are high 📈



Great look at Jackson's first goal as a TIger! pic.twitter.com/By0rI3n11e — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 6, 2023 Having fun 🤩#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/NbPcnovlKR — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 6, 2023

