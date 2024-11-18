Clemson men's soccer named NCAA Tournament national seed

CLEMSON, S.C. – Following the program’s fifth ACC Tournament Championship appearance in six seasons, Clemson men’s soccer earned the No. 9 national seed and a first-round bye in the top left quad of the NCAA Tournament bracket, as announced during the selection show on Monday. The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday’s Providence/Bucknell matchup on Sunday at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s match will be $8 for adults, $5 for children under the age of 12 and children under the age of two get in for free. Fans can purchase tickets here. This marks the 10th time in 11 seasons the Tigers have earned a national seed and a first-round bye. It also marks the ninth time in 11 seasons the Tigers will open the NCAA Tournament at Historic Riggs Field (2020 was conducted at neutral sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Tigers are one of seven ACC teams to secure a top-16 national seed (No. 2 Pitt, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 10 Duke, No. 11 Virginia, No. 12 SMU, No. 16 Stanford). This marks the 37th overall appearance for the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson ended the regular season with a 11-2-3 record and No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Tigers advanced to the ACC Championship game but fell to Wake Forest in penalty kicks (1-1, 7-6 PKs).