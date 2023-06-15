CLEMSON SOCCER

Clemson looks to return to glory in 2023. (USA TODAY/Bob Donnan)
Clemson 2023 men's soccer schedule unveiled
by - 2023 Jun 15, Thu 15:30

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Mike Noonan and the Clemson men’s soccer team announced the 2023 season schedule on Thursday. The schedule features eight ACC matches and is highlighted by a home matchup against in-state rival South Carolina and a road tilt against the defending National Champions at Syracuse.

The Tigers will play three exhibition matches to prepare for the regular season, starting with home matches against Wofford and Furman on Aug. 12 and 15, respectively. Clemson will wrap up its preseason slate on Aug. 19 at Georgia State.

Clemson's non-conference schedule includes seven total matches, including a home matchup with South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 1. The Tigers have won each of their last nine meetings with the Gamecocks.

Clemson will begin ACC action on Sept. 9 at Notre Dame, and will also face Wake Forest, Syracuse and NC State on the road. The Tigers will host ACC opponents Duke, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Boston College. Three of the Tigers' scheduled opponents finished the 2022 season ranked in the United Soccer Coaches final Top-25 poll. Clemson was No. 13 in the final national rankings.


