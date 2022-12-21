Charlotte FC trades up to take Clemson player No. 1 overall

Charlotte FC trades up to take Clemson's Hamady Diop No. 1 overall

CHARLOTTE, NC (Wednesday, December 21, 2022) – Charlotte FC today drafted Hamady Diop number one overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

In exchange for the number one pick from St. Louis CITY SC, the Club traded $200K in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200K in 2024 GAM, and an additional $50K GAM if certain incentives are met. St. Louis also receives Charlotte FC’s 2023 20th overall pick.

The Clemson University defender won the 2021 NCAA College Cup, clinching Clemson’s third national title alongside current CLTFC goalkeeper George Marks. Diop anchored a Tigers backline that pitched nine shutouts across his 20 starts, while also contributing three goals and three assists.

Diop is a second No. 1 overall pick from Clemson in the SuperDraft in the last three years, after forward Robbie Robinson was picked by Inter Miami in 2020.

