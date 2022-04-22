Former Clemson Olympian passes away

Desai Williams, former Clemson Track Athlete from 1979-1980 and two-time olympian passed away on April 10, 2022. He was 62 years old.

In his two years at Clemson, Williams put himself in the record book as one of the program’s best sprinters. Counting both indoor and outdoor seasons, he won four individual ACC championships as a Tiger. His 20.35 outdoor 200 meter dash still serves as the 7th-fastest mark in school history.

Williams earned a bronze medal representing Canada at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the 4×100 meter relay. He also made it to the finals for the event in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“It was such sad news to hear about the passing of Desai, a Clemson Olympian,” remarked Program Director Mark Elliott. “My sincere condolences go out to his family. A big loss to the Track and Field world.”